🏆 1st in Serie A

⚽️ Scored the most league goals (59) across Europe's top five divisions

⛔️ Kept the most league clean sheets and conceded the fewest goals across Europe's top five divisions

👀 1-0 up against Atletico Madrid going into the second leg



Simone Inzaghi's side are… pic.twitter.com/Mc6ofj2Zud