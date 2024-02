At 30 years old, Paul Pogba has been banned for four years for using a performance-enhancing drug.



His career by numbers so far:



◉ 514 games

◉ 84 goals

◉ 10x club trophies

◉ 1x World Cup

◉ 1x Nations League

◎ 2013 Golden Boy

◎ 2014 World Cup Young Player of the… pic.twitter.com/RpSEOnUSSW