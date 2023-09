Óriási szégyen érte a világ egyik leghíresebb csapatát

The Yankees have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.



New York’s recent postseason appearances:

❌ 2023

✅ 2022

✅ 2021

✅ 2020

✅ 2019

✅ 2018

✅ 2017

❌ 2016

✅ 2015

❌ 2014

❌ 2013

✅ 2012

✅ 2011

✅ 2010

✅ 2009

❌ 2008

✅ 2007

✅ 2006

✅ 2005

✅ 2004 pic.twitter.com/Ohly9urgnR