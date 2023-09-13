24 méteres mélységbe ugranak a mostari hídról a Red Bull extrém műugró versenyén
A 2023-as Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series ötödik és utolsó előtti állomásán a bosznia-hercegovinai MostarbanForrás: Red Bull Content Pool via AFP/Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool/Romina Amato
A résztvevők a hídról ugrottak a 24 méteres mélységbeForrás: Red Bull Content Pool via AFP/Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool/Predrag Vuckovic
A kanadai Molly Carlson 21 méterről merül a Stari Mostról, azaz az Öreg hídrólForrás: Red Bull Content Pool via AFP/Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool/Predrag Vuckovic
A román Constantin Popovici leugrik a 27 méteres platformról a Stari MostonForrás: Red Bull Content Pool via AFP/Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool/Dean Treml
A kolumbiai Maria Paula Quintero a Régi híd 21 méteres platformjáról ugrik a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series ötödik állomásának utolsó versenynapjánForrás: Red Bull Content Pool via AFP/Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool/Romina Amato
Az ausztrál Rhiannan Iffland leugrik a híd 21 méteres platformjárólForrás: Red Bull Content Pool via AFP/Sulejman Omerbasic / Red Bull Content Pool/Sulejman Omerbasic
A spanyol Carlos Gimeno merül a Stari Most 27 méteres platformjáról a Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series ötödik állomásának utolsó versenynapján a bosznia-hercegovinai MostarbanForrás: Red Bull Content Pool via AFP/Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool/Romina Amato
A román Catalin Preda leugrik a Stari Most 27 méteres platformjárólForrás: Red Bull Content Pool via AFP/Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool/Dean Treml