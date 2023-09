#Missing Yorkshireman Aidan Roche, 29



Aidan was last seen on 22 June on the #EigerTrail in the #Grindelwald area of the #BerneseAlps, just two days before he was due to come homehttps://t.co/1AbTJ0cL6Qpic.twitter.com/KwB6F9Zc7H