日本新幹線車廂內,有乘客行李洩漏化學物品,4名警員接觸該化學品後須送院治療。



Japanese police say four people have been hospitalized after touching what appeared to be a chemical on board a Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train linking northeastern regions with Tokyo.