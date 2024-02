Hatalmasak az ukrán veszteségek, nem érkezik a támogatás, Oroszország újabb települést foglalt el

AVDIIVKA, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 01: Ukrainian soldiers fire targets as Russia and Ukraine war continues in the direction of Avdiivka of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on December 01, 2023. As Ukrainian tank troops deployed in the Avdiivka direction, where heavy clashes have been continuing due to the intensification of Russian attacks lately, play an important role in keeping the defense line standing. In some parts of the region, which has been covered in mud due to the bad weather conditions, tracked combat vehicles such as tanks can move. (Photo by Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)