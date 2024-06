Nagy a baj, Oroszország megtette, amitől a nyugat rettegett

The MoD RF has published footage from the second stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces,this time involving the 🇧🇾.

-Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system

-Tu-22M3 with kh-22/32

-MiG-31I fighter with the 9-S-7760 missile of the Kinzhal system pic.twitter.com/d0UdpV6CSO