Forget Mpiranya. The good news is here....Finally



One of the most wanted genocide fugitives, Maj Pierre Claver Karangwa who organised the massacre at Bibungo bya Mukinga and at Mugina Catholic Parish in @Kamonyi has been arrested by Dutch authorities. https://t.co/3iFH7zAUBapic.twitter.com/PDwgEJZWtk