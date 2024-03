🚨🚨🚨



BREAKING:



16-year-old #ACMilan striker Francesco #Camarda 🇮🇹 will Join Manchester United.



The Player has asked AC #Milan to accept #ManchesterUnited’s offer.



The Plan is to loan him to #Ineos Owned FC Lausanne-Sport.#MUFC #FrancescoCamarda



pic.twitter.com/mF0W0272WK