🇫🇷🗣️ Kylian Mbappé on his mask: "Playing with a mask is an absolute horror. As soon as I can take it off, I'll take it off. It's boring!"



"Initially I felt I was in 3D and I’d been invited to the Euros as a VIP. I could see the people but I felt it wasn't me playing." 😂🎭 pic.twitter.com/O4JUWyApD9