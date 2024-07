Markus Babbel on Niklas Süle: "I find it almost outrageous to earn so much money and then say: I don't care how I look. I don't care what the club thinks of me. I think that's not okay. Everything he does is fine. But then tell Borussia Dortmund: 'Hey guys, I'm sorry. I've had… pic.twitter.com/tNEuDgtk3Z