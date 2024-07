🟡⚫️✈️ Serhou Guirassy, on his way to Dortmund in order to complete his move to Borussia Dortmund.



Never in doubt, never in danger. Here we go, to be officially confirmed soon. ⤵️👌🏻 https://t.co/J7eC33J6is pic.twitter.com/90nHYjC7YV